Nola (finger) has taken a "significant step" in his recovery and is close to playing in games at the Padres' alternate training site, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola's return to action hasn't been as smooth as initially hoped, and the backstop has already exceeded the minimum stay on the 10-day injured list. "He's been having a good day, then having a bad day, continue that road," explained manager Jayce Tingler. "[Friday] was one of the better days he's had, where the swelling in that finger has been staying down...Obviously, we've still got a ways to go, but certainly happy to hear that some of the swelling has not popped up." Tingler indicated that Nola is getting closer to taking part in games at the team's alternate site but did not provide a date or timeframe for when that may occur.