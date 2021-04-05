Nola (finger) has recently resumed taking live batting practice, and he could soon be ready to take at-bats in simulated games at the Padres' alternate site, Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Along with Trent Grisham (hamstring), Nola is one of two projected regulars in the San Diego lineup who opened the season on the 10-day injured list. Grisham has already resumed playing in simulated games and looks on track to return from the IL for this weekend's series with the Rangers, while Nola is slightly behind the outfielder in his recovery from a fractured finger on his left (catching) hand. In addition to picking up regular at-bats at the alternate site, Nola will need to prove that the fractured finger presents no issues for him defensively before the Padres are comfortable bringing him off the IL. Victor Caratini will continue to see the bulk of the work behind the plate while Nola is on the shelf.