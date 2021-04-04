Nola (finger) has been going through workouts at Petco Park, but it is unclear when he will see game action at the club's alternate training site, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola is eligible to come off the injured list April 8, but it appears unlikely that he will be ready to go at that time. The backstop fractured his left middle finger during a Cactus League game in mid-March and has since taken swings off a tee. Despite the lack of a clear timeline, Nola's injury isn't expected to keep him out of action for a lengthy period. Victor Caratini will continue to serve as San Diego's primary catcher until Nola returns.