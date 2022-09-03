site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Not in lineup
Nola will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Nola hits the bench for the second time in three games. Luis Campusano will start behind the plate.
