Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nola has hit .222 with one home run, three walks and four strikeouts in 13 September games. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
