Padres' Austin Nola: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Nola isn't in the Padres' lineup Friday against Milwaukee.
Nola is currently in the middle of a 0-for-18 streak at the plate, so the Padres will start Luis Campusano in his place behind the dish Friday against Eric Lauer.
