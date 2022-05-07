site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Nola started in the last two games and went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read