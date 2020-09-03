site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Not starting Wednesday
Nola is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.
Nola made his debut with the Padres on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. Jason Castro, a fellow trade acquisition, will start behind the plate and bat ninth Wednesday for the Friars.
