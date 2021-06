Manager Jayce Tingler said Friday that Nola (knee) still needs "a week or two" before he's cleared to return, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Nola has been on the 10-day injured list since May 28 due to a slight knee sprain. It's not yet clear whether the 31-year-old will require a rehab assignment before he returns to the Padres, but Victor Caratini should continue to serve as the primary catcher in his absence.