Nola is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nola will presumably eventually fill an important role for the Padres, as he's hit .270/.346/.460 through his first 128 games, numbers that would play anywhere, not just behind the plate. He made his season debut off the bench Wednesday after missing the start of the year with a broken finger and will wait at least one more day before making his first start of the year. Victor Caratini remains the starting catcher Friday with Yu Darvish on the mound.