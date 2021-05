Nola (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Jayce Tingler described Nola's injury as a slight knee sprain and said that he was encouraged by the diagnosis. Nola could return after a couple weeks, but Victor Caratini should serve as the primary catcher while Nola is sidelined. Webster Rivas' contract was selected by the Padres as part of a corresponding move.