Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Friday
Nola is out of the starting lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Brett Sullivan will catch and bat ninth versus the Dodgers and right-hander Dustin May. Nola has slashed just .135/.250/.192 this year off righties.
