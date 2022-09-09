site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nola isn't in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nola went 2-for-4 with a run Wednesday against Arizona but will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
