Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Nola will sit Saturday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nola started the first two games of the season behind the plate, going 1-for-6 with a walk. Luis Campusano gets the start Saturday.
