Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Nola will step in behind the plate for the fourth time in five games while fellow backstop Jorge Alfaro (knee) is tending to an injury. Alfaro isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, but Nola may have forced his way into a timeshare at catcher. Since the beginning of July, Nola has slashed .277/.342/.323 with three doubles, a stolen base, five RBI and four runs in 21 games.