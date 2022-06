Nola went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Phillies.

Though Jorge Alfaro's hot bat has earned him a near-everyday role at catcher or designated hitter, Nola hasn't completely fallen out of the lineup as a result. In fact, Sunday marked Nola's fourth start in five games, He's gone 6-for-15 with a double, five RBI and three runs over those four starts and should continue to hold down at least a part-time role with the Padres while he's swinging a hot bat.