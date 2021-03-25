Nola (finger) has been taking swings off a tee and could take part in full batting practice this weekend, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old also began working as a full participant in catcher drills Tuesday, so he appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a fractured finger. Nola isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but he could be cleared to play after a short stint on the injured list to open the season.