Nola went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Nola supplied a two-run double in the second inning and scored on an Esteury Ruiz single. In the third, Nola grounded into a double play that led to another run, and he added a single and a steal in the fifth. The catcher has hit safely in his last five contests, going 6-for-16 (.375) in that span. He's posted a .242/.309/.309 slash line with two home runs, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles and a pair of steals through 236 plate appearances. Nola has started to push for more even playing time behind the dish, starting four of the last eight games while splitting the catching duties with Jorge Alfaro.