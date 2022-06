Nola is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated starts over the past 20 games, but Alfaro will start for the second straight contest after going 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored Tuesday. Nola has a .250/.379/.250 slash line through seven games in June, so the timeshare behind the plate is unlikely to change anytime soon.