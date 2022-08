Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Nola is locked in as the Friars' clear No. 1 backstop after Jorge Alfaro (knee) was placed on the injured list Friday, but the 32-year-old will get a breather for the series finale. Luis Campusano will step in behind the dish Sunday after Nola went 3-for-7 with a walk, a run and an RBI while starting at cacher in the first two games of the series.