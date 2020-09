Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Nola gets a breather after starting behind the plate in both of the past two games, allowing Jason Castro to catch for Dinelson Lamet in the series finale. Since being acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 30, Nola has gotten off to a slow start to his tenure with the Padres, slashing .208/.321/.396 over 14 games.