Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With Jorge Alfaro overcoming a knee injury and stepping back in behind the plate Sunday, Nola's four-game run in the starting nine will come to an end. Though he should play more frequently than most No. 2 catchers, Nola will likely be little more than a low-end starting option in mixed leagues that keep two catchers active now that Alfaro is healthy again.