Nola (hand/nose) is back in the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Nola took a foul ball off his hand in a minor-league contest Saturday, and he also suffered a fractured nose after being hit in the face by a pitch on March 19. The backstop is feeling well enough to return to an exhibition contest, however, and it appears there's a good chance Nola will be ready to roll for the beginning of the regular season.