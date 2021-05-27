site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Riding pine Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Nola will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games as he may have lost his spot as the primary catcher for now. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
