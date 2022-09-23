site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Scratched but uninjured
Nola was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies but is not injured, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The lineup alteration appears to be nothing more than a simple change of plans for the Padres. Jorge Alfaro will bat eighth and start behind the plate in Nola's absence.
