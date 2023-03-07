site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Scratched due to flu
RotoWire Staff
Nola was scratched from the Padres' Cactus League lineup Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms.
Nola should be good to go after a day or two of rest and fluids. Pedro Severino will get the start at catcher in his place Tuesday afternoon against the Angels.
