Nola will make his first start of the season Saturday against San Francisco, catching and batting eighth, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The late-blooming backstop missed most of the first month of the season with a broken finger. The exact playing-time split between him and Victor Caratini remains to be seen, but Nola should be set to take over as the primary option. He didn't start his first game back Wednesday and remained on the bench Friday so that Caratini could keep his role as Yu Darvish's personal catcher, but he should find himself in the lineup on a regular basis going forward.