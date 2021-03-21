Nola (finger) is expected to try to hold a bat within the next two days, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nola is dealing with a fractured middle finger on his non-throwing hand. He has been able to catch balls and take part in blocking drills despite the injury, but his big test will be taking swings. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Saturday that there's no guarantee Nola will be ready for Opening Day, and a better idea of his timeline to return should be available after he handles the bat.