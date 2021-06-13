Nola (knee) is experiencing less swelling and has shown better mobility, and he could ramp up his baseball activities soon, the Associated Press reports.

Nola went on the injured list May 28 due to what was termed a "light" knee sprain, but it sounds like he hasn't been able to do much in term of baseball activities to this point. However, there remains a chance that he could return to the big club by the end of June if he is indeed able to start ramping up in the near future. Victor Caratini has been filling in as the Padres' primary catcher in Nola's absence.