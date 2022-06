Nola is not in the lineup Monday against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Neither Nola nor Jorge Alfaro seems to have a true starting role behind the plate in San Diego at the moment. Neither catcher has started back-to-back games since Nola did so May 24-25. Given that he's hitting just .214/.289/.267 on the year, it's unlikely Nola substantially increases his playing time any time soon.