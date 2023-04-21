site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-sitting-out-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Brett Sullivan will catch and bat ninth versus the Diamondbacks and right-hander Zac Gallen. Nola has slashed just .152/.250/.196 through his first 52 plate appearances this season with the Padres.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read