Padres' Austin Nola: Sitting out Thursday
Nola isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After going 5-for-11 in his last four games, Nola will get a day off against Los Angeles. Luis Campusano will take over behind the plate for him and bat eighth.
