Padres' Austin Nola: Sitting out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Nola is out of the lineup Tuesday night against the Mets.
Luis Campusano will catch and bat seventh versus the Mets and left-handed starter David Peterson. Nola has slashed just .115/.207/.115 through 29 plate appearances this season.
