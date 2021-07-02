Nola (knee) caught a bullpen session and played long toss in addition to doing agility work earlier this week, MLB.com reports.
The backstop remains without a definite timeline for a return, but he appears to be progressing from the left knee sprain that put him on the shelf in late May. In addition to his recent activity, Nola has also been doing blocking drills and taking batting practice. Given his extended absence, he'll almost certainly need to go on a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Padres.
