Nola went 1-for-4 with three runs, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Thursday's 12-1 victory against Atlanta.

Nola also reached based on a hit-by-pitch, and he scored three of the team's 12 runs in the rout. The catcher picked up a rare theft in the sixth inning as part of a double steal with Manny Machado. It was just the second stolen base of Nola's career and first since his rookie 2019 campaign.