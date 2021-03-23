Nola (finger) appeared to be a full participant in all catcher drills during a workout Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though he's still nursing a fractured middle finger on his (left) catching hand, Nola doesn't appear to be experiencing any pain when he's behind the plate. Instead, Nola will need to prove that the finger doesn't affect him when he swings the bat before the Padres consider using him in games. Nola doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to fully heal from the injury before Opening Day, but he may require only a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season.