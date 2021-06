Manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that Nola (knee) won't start a rehab assignment for at least a few weeks, the Associated Press reports.

Tingler indicated late last week that Nola has been showing improvement and is on the verge of ramping up baseball activities, but it appears that the backstop remains weeks away from being able to participate in a minor-league rehab stint. That means his return to the big club will happen no sooner than early July.