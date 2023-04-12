Snell (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks over five-plus innings as the Padres fell 5-2 to the Mets. He struck out five.

The southpaw threw only 53 of 100 pitches for strikes, and after issuing free passes to Jeff McNeil and Tommy Pham to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, Snell got the hook. The 30-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 16:10 K:BB through three starts and 13 innings to kick off the season, and he'll need to find the plate more often if he's going to trim down his ratios. Snell will try to get on track in his next outing, likely to come early next week at home against Atlanta.