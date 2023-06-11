Snell was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies due to swelling in his ankle, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Snell was hit by a comebacker on his left ankle in the bottom of the seventh inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced in the bottom of the eighth due to swelling. However, the southpaw underwent X-rays that came back negative and said after the game that he's fine. He allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out 12 in seven innings prior to his removal, and it seems likely that he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation.