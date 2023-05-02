Snell (1-4) allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Reds.

Snell coughed up a two-run double to Stuart Fairchild in the third inning followed by Nick Senzel's solo shot in the fourth. It was the fifth straight game in which Snell gave up at least one home run. The 30-year-old lefty forced 17 whiffs, his highest total since recording 19 in his season debut. He picked up his first win and lowered his season ERA to 5.28 alongside a 33:18 K:BB through 29 frames. Snell is currently lined up to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.