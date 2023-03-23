Snell appears lined up to serve as the Opening Day starter for the Padres, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Joe Musgrove (toe) will miss at least the first week of the season and Yu Darvish is still in buildup mode following his run with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, so the Opening Day call figures to go to Snell. An official decision is expected Friday. Snell, 30, registered a 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 171:51 K:BB across 128 regular-season innings (24 starts) for San Diego in 2022.