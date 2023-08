Snell (11-9) allowed two hits and five walks over seven shutout frames Monday, striking out nine and picking up a win over the Cardinals.

Snell's command was shaky yet again but he continues to dominate. It was his first scoreless appearance since July 30 and he lowered his ERA to 2.60 through 149 innings. Over his last 18 outings, Snell has posted a terrific 1.38 ERA with a 145:58 K:BB. The NL Cy Young candidate is currently expected to face the Giants at home this weekend.