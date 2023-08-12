Snell (9-8) yielded two runs on two hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win against Arizona.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Snell held the Diamondbacks off the board until serving up a solo homer to Ketel Marte in the sixth. Snell's dominant stretch continued as he allowed fewer than three runs for the 14th time in his last 15 starts. He's registered a 1.16 ERA during that stretch, giving him a 2.63 ERA alongside a 171:76 K:BB through 24 outings. The only downside is that he's walked at least three batters in eight consecutive starts. Snell is expected to face the Orioles at home next week.

More News