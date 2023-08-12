Snell (9-8) yielded two runs on two hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win against Arizona.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Snell held the Diamondbacks off the board until serving up a solo homer to Ketel Marte in the sixth. Snell's dominant stretch continued as he allowed fewer than three runs for the 14th time in his last 15 starts. He's registered a 1.16 ERA during that stretch, giving him a 2.63 ERA alongside a 171:76 K:BB through 24 outings. The only downside is that he's walked at least three batters in eight consecutive starts. Snell is expected to face the Orioles at home next week.