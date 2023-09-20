Snell did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four walks over seven scoreless innings against Colorado. He struck out 10.

The Padres got another incredible outing from Snell on Tuesday, fanning 10 Rockies across seven innings without allowing a single hit. However, the Padres failed to put up any runs until the ninth inning, eradicating Snell's hopes for a fifth consecutive win. Over his last five appearances (32 innings), Snell owns a 0.56 ERA and a 43:17 K:BB. He'll look to continue his hot streak during his next start, which is projected to come against the Giants at Oracle Park early next week.