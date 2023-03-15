Snell has pitched in two Cactus League contests for the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits while posting a 6:2 K:BB over seven innings.

Snell has allowed just six baserunners through his first seven innings, but he's been stung by two long balls against him. Homers weren't a big problem for the lefty last season -- he gave up 11 over 128 frames -- so there's no reason to draw any implications from the small spring sample. Snell historically doesn't go deep into games and tends to issue too many walks, but he can pile up strikeouts and pitched well enough last season (3.38 ERA, 2.79 FIP, 1.20 WHIP) to justify a selection in the first third of fantasy drafts.