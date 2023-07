Snell (6-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and seven walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Snell managed to limit the Blue Jays to one run over five frames despite issuing a season-high seven walks. Unfortunately, the Padres' offense was unable to back him with any run support as the lefty went on to suffer his eighth loss of the season. Snell has allowed only one run over four July starts, lowering his season ERA to 2.67 in the process.