Snell (10-9) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Marlins.

The Padres mustered just three hits and two walks for the game, giving Snell virtually no run support. He was able to come away with his third straight quality start, but he's started to come back to earth with 10 runs allowed over his last 23 innings. For the season, the southpaw has a 2.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 184:80 K:BB through 142 innings over 26 starts. Snell is projected for a favorable road start in St. Louis early next week.