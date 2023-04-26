Snell (0-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Snell once again was unable to pick up a win, but that had more to do with the lack of offense behind him then how he pitched against the Cubs on Wednesday. The southpaw allowed a two-run homer to Yan Gomes in the second inning, but Snell was able to keep Chicago off the board from that point on. Unfortunately for him and the Padres, the San Diego offense was unable to reach the scoreboard against Justin Steele and the Cubs' bullpen. Control was once again an issue for Snell, however, as he has walked at least three batters in four consecutive starts and issued 18 overall free passes in 23 innings.