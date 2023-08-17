Snell (10-8) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Orioles.

It was another quality start for Snell, who has given up two or fewer runs in all but one of his last 16 outings. The southpaw was able to limit the damage to a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a Ryan Mountcastle solo home run in the sixth. Snell is now at a 2.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 176:78 K:BB through 136 innings over 25 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week.