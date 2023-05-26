Snell did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over five innings against Washington. He struck out six.

Snell wasn't at his best Thursday, but he was able to work through traffic, holding the Nats to one first-inning run while striking out six. It's certainly a step in the right direction for Snell after he allowed six runs in a loss to Boston in his previous outing. Still, it's been a tough start to the year for the left-hander -- he's 1-6 with a 5.04 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 54:31 K:BB through 10 starts (50 innings).